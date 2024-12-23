We often come across viral videos of snakes or reptiles venturing into public spaces. In the latest viral video doing the rounds on social media, a massive 17-foot-long Burmese python was spotted at the Assam University campus in Silchar. The python, weighing approximately 100kg, was rescued and rehabilitated after a carefully executed operation led by researcher and conservationist Bishal Sonar, with assistance from rescuer Trikal Chakraborty. Watch the viral video below. Snake Rescue in Hyderabad: 8-Foot Long Indian Rock Python Entangled at Crust Gate of Osmansagar Reservoir Rescued Safely, Videos of ‘Risky’ Operation Go Viral.

Burmese Python Spotted at the Assam University in Silchar

A giant 17-foot-long Burmese python, weighing approx 100 kilograms, was rescued from the Assam University campus in Silchar late on December 18, 2024. pic.twitter.com/GJhzvkxfJT — World of Facts (@factostats) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)