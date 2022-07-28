Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad event in Chennai. PM Modi, along with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Indian Sports minister Anurag Thakur graced the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. India is hosting the FIDE Event for the first time in the nation's history. More than 2000 chess players from over 180 nations will participate in this global tournament.

Check the Tweet:

May the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai be an enriching experience for everyone. Best wishes to all the participants. https://t.co/u2DZzotHGF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022

See Pic:

Narendra Modi (Courtesy: Youtube)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)