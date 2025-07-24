In a major upset in the ongoing China Open 2025 tournament, 17-year-old rising star Unnati Hooda thrashed two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 in the Round of 16 match on July 24. The Indian teenager began the tie with a win in the opening set before the veteran Sindhu secured a win in the second. However, Unnati held her nerves and clinched the deciding third set to pull off a major win. Sindhu's miseries continue in an already challenging year for the seasoned campaigner. PV Sindhu Bows Out of Japan Open 2025, Star Indian Shuttler Loses in Opening Round To South Korea's Sim Yu Jin.

Unnati Hooda Stuns PV Sindhu in China Open 2025

BREAKING: 17-yr-old UNNATI HOODA STUNS P.V Sindhu 🔥 With that stunning 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 win in 2nd round, Unnati sails into QF of China Open (Super 1000). #ChinaOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/bz8UpHiZAb — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 24, 2025

