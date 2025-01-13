India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu has now become a sport's 'Brand Ambassador' for apparel brand PUMA. For the past few days, the brand has teased fans with its 'PVMA' marketing strategy, where the label changed its logo from PUMA to PVMA, which created a lot of buzz on social media. This is the first that PUMA has brought a badminton sporting star on board, with Sindhu promoting the brand during the India Open 2025 by wearing their sportswear products. Badminton In 2025: All England Open Championship, World Championships In Focus For India Shuttlers

PV Sindhu Is Now A PUMA Ambassador

View this post on Instagram

