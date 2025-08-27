The Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde have progressed to the second round of BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 at Paris and will clash against Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia. The Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde vs Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei round of 32 mixed doubles match in BWF World Champions has an approximate start time of 8:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 27. The start time will depend on when the previous match at the assigned court finishes. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025 but fans will not be able to watch the Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde vs Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels due to other commitments. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel but they would have to use a VPN. PV Sindhu Qualifies For BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16; Star Indian Shuttler Defeats Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa to Enter Pre-Quarterfinal.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde vs Leong Lok Chong and Weng Chin NG at BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Total Energies BWF World Championships Schedule For Tomorrow [R32] pic.twitter.com/JUNxNqquRy — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)