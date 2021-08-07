Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to add another medal to India's tally at Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he takes the field for the Javelin Throw final at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ahead of the event, fans are sending best wishes to the athlete.

All Eyes On Him

All the best Neeraj Chopra 🥇 pic.twitter.com/uzdeRxMEVx — BishnuKant Singh (@Bishnukantkuma6) August 7, 2021

History Maker?

India has never won an Athletics medal 🥇 at Olympics Neeraj Chopra will aim to break that record at 4:30pm today 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Rw7yIa5grH — Telugu Premiere (@TeluguPremiere) August 7, 2021

Golden Man

We have started the Olympics with silver and I have a strong intuition that we will end it with the gold of Neeraj Chopra and makes a history for India in Olympics with our best performance ever . #IndiaTodayAtOlympics — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) August 7, 2021

Huge Day!

War Cry!

