The craze for Virat Kohli has blown off the roof! The star Indian cricketer's presence has drawn a massive number of fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 30 for the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. A section of spectators at the venue came up with a special chant for the India star during the match. In a video which has gone viral on social media, fans at a stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were seen chanting '10 Rupay ki Pepsi, Kohli Bhai Sexy' for the 36-year-old. The massive turnout at the Arun Jaitley Stadium led to paramilitary forces being deployed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fan Touches Virat Kohli’s Feet Breaching Security at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Indian Star Batter Requests Security Not to Hit Him During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Fans Come Up With Special Chant for Virat Kohli

10 Rupee ki Pepsi, Kohli bhai Sexy! 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/IXiyqAHq8b — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)