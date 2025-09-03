Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared a post on social media paying condolences to the victims affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan and stood in solidarity with them. He expressed his agony as he wrote that the images coming out of Afghanistan is 'painful'. He also wished them as he wrote 'May strength, courage and healing reach all those impacted'. A devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Afghanistan on early hours of September 1, Monday which led to catastrophic sequences and casualties in Afghanistan. The worst of the destructions was in Kunar province, which borders Pakistan. Around 1400 are dead and hundreds are recovering in nearby hospitals. There are still people who are trapped under the rubbles and rescuers are working to save them. Afghanistan Earthquake: Rashid Khan Stands In Solidarity With Victims, Reveals Launching Fund to Provide Support (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences to Victims Of Afghanistan Earthquake

The images from Afghanistan after the earthquake are truly painful. My heart goes out to each and every family affected. May strength, courage and healing reach all those impacted 🙏🏻#Afghanistan #AfghanistanEarthquake — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)