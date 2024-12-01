An Instagram video was shared by the Haas F1 Team handle where Afghanistan star leg spinner Rashid Khan was seen lifting and replacing tyres during a mock pit stop practice. The star cricketer was also seen wearing the same attire as the other Haas F1 Team members. In that video, the Afghanistan legend was seen doing rigorous activities with the other members and was even complimented by a fist bump from one of the Haas F1 Team members. Rashid Khan Wife: Fans Curious About Star Afghanistan Cricketer's Spouse As He Gets Married in Kabul, Ask 'Bhabhi Kidhar Hai' After Pics From Wedding Venue Go Viral.

Rashid Khan with Haas F1 Team Members

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@haasf1team)

