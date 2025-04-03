Sri Lankan cricketer Kamindu Mendis made his debut in the Indian Premier League 2025 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The star cricketer played the match against the defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. During the clash, Kamindu showed off his ambidextrous skills as he used his right arm to bowl Angrkish Raghuvanshi and then deployed the use of his left arm while facing Venkatesh Iyer. The incident happened during the 13th over of Kolkata's innings. On the fourth ball of the over, Kamindu removed dangerous Angkrish, who smashed 50 runs off 32 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Fans were quick to spot this and shared their reactions in the form of funny memes in the social space. Rinku Singh and Spin Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ring Iconic Bell at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

