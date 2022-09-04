Arshdeep Singh received a lot of support from fans on Twitter after he came under criticism for dropping a simple catch to dismiss Asif Ali. The young bowler dropped a sitter to dismiss the dangerous right-hander, who eventually went on to hit some crucial runs in Pakistan's five-wicket victory over India. Many have called it the game-changing moment but the left-arm pacer has been backed by fans on social media. He did try to make amends by dismissing Ali in the last over but it was too late then. Take a look at some tweets:

Be Proud Arshdeep:

Arshdeep Singh should be super proud of the bowling efforts, after that drop, anyone could have easily given but he dragged the game in the final over. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2022

'We are With Arshdeep'

It was the team that failed. Not Arshdeep Singh. We are with him. He bowled the best. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not deliver. — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) September 4, 2022

'Go Easy'

Go easy on Arshdeep Singh, peeps🙏 #INDvPAK — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) September 4, 2022

'Chin Up'

Arshdeep Singh, keep your chin up. You're a future star. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 4, 2022

More Support for Arshdeep:

As a indian fan its disappointing moment but ys at the end of the day u have to accept. We dont blame anyone as its part of game.Its humble request to all my friends dont blame #arshdeepsingh .we all are same.if someone has bad day support him 🙏bcuz no one see tmrw #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uJbFgPcBnv — Parth (@parth_seven3) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)