Arshdeep Singh received a lot of support from fans on Twitter after he came under criticism for dropping a simple catch to dismiss Asif Ali. The young bowler dropped a sitter to dismiss the dangerous right-hander, who eventually went on to hit some crucial runs in Pakistan's five-wicket victory over India. Many have called it the game-changing moment but the left-arm pacer has been backed by fans on social media. He did try to make amends by dismissing Ali in the last over but it was too late then.  Take a look at some tweets:

Be Proud Arshdeep:

'We are With Arshdeep'

'Go Easy'

'Chin Up'

More Support for Arshdeep:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)