A video has gone viral on social media where the India national cricket team speedster Arshdeep Singh was seen performing push-ups and entertaining the crowd during the India A vs Australia A 3rd unofficial ODI 2025 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday, October 5. The left-arm speedster kept the crowd entertained near the boundary line, doing push-ups and showing off some dance moves. Meanwhile, India A defeated Australia A 2-1 in the three-match unofficial ODI series in Kanpur. India A Beat Australia A 2-1 in Unofficial ODI Series 2025; Prabhsimran Singh Stars With Century as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat AUS A by Two Wickets in Decider.

Arshdeep Singh Performs Push-Ups

Arshdeep Singh Dancing

Arshdeep Singh dancing. (Photo credits: Instagram/_arshdeep.singh__)

