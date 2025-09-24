Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh recreated the viral '10 waley biscuit ka packet kitna ka hai ji' meme video with fans on the sidelines of the Asia Cup 2025. The Team India cricketers were in their training kits when they had this fun banter with fans. For the unversed, this video was originally made by viral sensation Shadab Jakati, whose content hinges on asking questions or making such remarks which already have the answer to what he is seeking to know. And Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh recreated that meme video with fans. As Rinku Singh was seen walking with a bag, he waved at some fans who commented, "10 wala ka biscuit kitne ka hai ji?" (How much does a Rs 10 biscuit pack cost?) and Rinku Singh jokingly responded, "Puchna toh padhega na," (You have to ask na). India captain Suryakumar Yadav soon joined in the fun and he remarked, "Garam ho rahe ho!" (You are getting angry!) ‘Wo Asia Cup…’ Viral Sensation Shadab Jakati Meets Delhi Capitals Player Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh Drops A Comment (Watch Video).

Watch Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav Recreate Viral ‘10 Waley Ka Biscuit Ka Packet' Meme Viral Instagram Video:

Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav having fun on 10rs ka biscuit ka packet kitne ka hai ji.😂👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/panDg0HapZ — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 23, 2025

Watch the Original Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

