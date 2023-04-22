Arshdeep Singh (4/29) broke the middle stump twice in two balls in the last over as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The left-arm fast bowler nailed his yorkers and hit the stumps with two consecutive balls as he snatched the breath away from Mumbai Indians' pursuit of 215. Earlier. Sam Curran starred with a quickfire half-century and other batters chipped in as Punjab Kings reached a mammoth 214/8. Suryakumar Yadav Reaches 6000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

