England might have been successful in saving the fourth Test match against Australia but the hosts did everything they could to notch up their fourth win of the series. Australia captain Pat Cummins had a tight field placement with less than 10 overs remaining with eight men circling the bat, a picture of which has gone viral with netizens lauding the hosts' skipper.

30 balls remaining 😬 Can you get anyone else around the bat?! Aggressive field placement 🏏#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/2GprDi8pGq — Mike Cannon-Brookes 👨🏼‍💻🧢🇦🇺 (@mcannonbrookes) January 9, 2022

Australia’s field placement could be interpreted as somewhat aggressive #Ashes pic.twitter.com/oDHMs0lVeT — Adrian Young (@Adrian_Young) January 9, 2022

Love watching test matches when the field placement is like this 🤩😍#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Sm8CWi7aUB — Shanal Gupta (@shanal_tweets) January 9, 2022

Haha oh my god this is funniest field placement I’ve ever seen. Every single one of them in for catches. Love it. pic.twitter.com/5J1C9AzcrX — Cr Philippa Scott (@CrPhilippaScott) January 9, 2022

Field placement Just 22 balls more .. 2 wickets to get . #Ashes pic.twitter.com/T6WdPZ34mC — Saleel Kulkarni (@KulkarniSaleel) January 9, 2022

Peak test cricket! The field placement, as one of the best bowlers of this generation takes on of the best batsmen, in reversed roles. And all the England celebration after this ball for *SAVING* the game not winning! That’s test cricket for you. pic.twitter.com/rmyvBN9nZR — Sharad Chand (@Acetoneperoxide) January 9, 2022

