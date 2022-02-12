Lucknow Super Giants signed Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. He thus became the most expensive uncapped player ever at the auction so far The right-arm fast bowler has been one of the most exciting fast bowling prospects and he had been in good form for Delhi Capitals last season.

