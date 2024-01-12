Pakistan star batsman has yet again proved his haters wrong as Babar Azam has gone on to complete his 31st half-century in T20Is during NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024. Pakistan were looking very much in jeopardy as they lost early wickets but Babar Azam came in and somehow managed to save Pakistan's innings as they were chasing a target of 227 runs posted by New Zealand in 20 overs. Babar Azam went on to hit six fours and two sixes while completing his half-century and got out for 57 runs in just 35 balls. In the same match, Babar completed his 3500 runs in T20Is. Babar Azam Becomes Fourth Batsman To Surpass 3500 Runs in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

Splendid Knock by Babar Azam

