Pakistan captain Babar Azam has brought up his 9th Test century in the PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. After being reduced to 48-3, Pakistan were looking in trouble. But Babar Azam, as he has done quite a few times in the recent past, has once again bailed Pakistan out of the tricky situation. At the end of 53 overs, Pakistan are 202-4. Babar will be now looking to take Pakistan to a big first innings total. Bazball or Afridiball? Fans Slam Pakistan Batsmen After Top Order Perishes Cheaply Trying to be Aggressive Against New Zealand.

Babar Azam Scores Century

