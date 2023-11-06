Bangladesh have won the toss and will field first against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 6. Shakib Al Hasan said at the toss that Mustafizur Rahman is unfit and has been replaced by Tanzim Sakib in Bangladesh's playing XI. Sri Lanka too have changes with Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva been included in place of Dushan Hemantha and Dimuth Karunaratne. Both teams are desperately seeking victories, having had underwhelming campaigns so far. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

BAN vs SL Toss Report

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Bangladesh 🆚 Sri Lanka 🏏 Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field 🇧🇩 Photo Credit: ICC/Getty#BCB | #SLvBAN | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/JGR1zyvpoB — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 6, 2023

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Playing XIs

Bangladesh Playing XI:Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)