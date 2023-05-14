Kolkata Knight Riders dished out a clinical performance as they beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The two-time champions bowled first and restricted CSK to 144/6. Sunil Narine, who has been far from his best in the tournament, returned with figures of 2/15 while his compatriot Varun Chakaravarthy also got two to his name. The bowlers set up the win with fifties from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, scoring half-centuries. With this win, KKR have kept themselves alive in the playoff race. 'Let Dhoni Bat' Dale Steyn's Wish to See MS Dhoni in Action During CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral, Fans React!

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings

When it's 11:11, but you've already won tonight 😉🧿 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)