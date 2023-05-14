Who does not love MS Dhoni? The Chennai Super Kings captain has fans even amongst cricketers, both active and former and an example of this was Dale Steyn, who wanted to see the right-hander in action. Dhoni has been coming down the order this season and batted for a limited few deliveries towards the end of an innings. Steyn wanted to watch the CSK skipper in action, who came out to bat in the final over of the match against KKR. However, Dhoni could manage just two runs off three balls, unlike other occasions. But Steyn's gesture got fans talking after his tweet went viral! Anuj Rawat Does a MS Dhoni! Young Wicketkeeper Affects Brilliant Run Out to Dismiss Ravi Ashwin for a Diamond Duck During RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Dale Steyn Wants to Watch MS Dhoni Bat

Let Dhoni bat — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 14, 2023

'Sports Addiction'

Sports Addiction at its best....😊 — Sasi Chandru (@SasiChandru13) May 14, 2023

So Right

This sums up the wait of every cricket fan to see Dhoni bat as long as possible... 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/whE4ty7GOK — Exhausted Medico (@Haricharan_07) May 14, 2023

'He's Among Us'

'We too Want'

We too wanted that only https://t.co/LR1FHvVLPY — `` (@KohlifiedGal) May 14, 2023

'Yes Please'

Yes please 😩😩😩 — 😕 (@Karthik0522) May 14, 2023

