The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is into its fifth game which will see Durdanto Dhaka taking on Chattogram Challengers on Monday, January 22. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh starting at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Shakib Al Hasan Reportedly Ruled Out of BPL 2024 Due to Eye Issue.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers

