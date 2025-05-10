Brian Lara made his thoughts pretty clear on reports stating Virat Kohli is retiring from Test cricket, ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Days ago, Rohit Sharma called it quits from the longest format of the game and reports of Virat Kohli communicating his decision to retire from Tests to the BCCI came as a shock to many. The West Indies cricket legend, in an Instagram post, said that Test cricket needed Virat Kohli and claimed that the star cricketer would have an average of over 60 for the remainder of his career in the format. "Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket. @virat.kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career," he wrote while sharing a picture of himself interacting with Virat Kohli. BCCI Calls on ‘Highly Influential’ Cricketing Figure To Dissuade Virat Kohli From Announcing Test Retirement Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series.

Brian Lara's Instagram Post on Reports of Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial)

