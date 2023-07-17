Over the years we have seen many fielders pull of marvelous catches and run-saving efforts that go a long way in turn the tide of the game. And, during the MLC 2023 match between TSK and WAF saw one such effort being pulled off. During the innings of Washington Freedom batsman Jacobus Pienaar attempted to hit a six but Texas fielder David Miller who was fielding near the boundary ropes produced an acrobatic save to stop the six from Washington batsman.

David Miller Pulls Off Acrobatic Display to Stop A Six

BRILLIANT🤯 SAVE! David Miller makes an acrobatic🤸‍♂️ save to stop a SIX from Jacobus Pienaar! 1⃣5⃣6⃣/4⃣ (18.4) pic.twitter.com/b8YtnEsbR5 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)