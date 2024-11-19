Social media was flooded with November 19 memes on the first anniversary of India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The Rohit Sharma-led team had an undefeated run to the final and were favourites to lift the trophy in Ahmedabad but one bad day at the office separated the Men in Blue from what would have been a third ODI World Cup title. A year has passed since that loss but India national cricket team fans have not been able to move on from that loss. Taking to social media, they shared their reactions and memes. Marnus Labuschagne Revisits 'Memories' of Australia Winning ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final Beating India On This Day (See Post).

'Can't Move On'

Can’t move on from 19-11-2023 💔 . People says 29th June 2024 is new 19th November . But for me 19th November was emotion for all Indians . It still hurts 💔 .#worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/SPGmUAXEFN — The MSDian Boy (@THA7A_Fanboy) November 19, 2024

'It's 19th November Again'

'Remove This Date'

I cannot bear the pain of this 19th November. Remove this date from every coming year. 🥺💔😓😢 pic.twitter.com/sawfq3xUsx — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 18, 2024

'Can't Bear the Pain'

I can't bear the pain of the 19th November. I wish I could erase this date from every year to come. 😭😭💔😫😞#AUSvsIND | #WorldCup2023 | #19thNovember pic.twitter.com/1N56DAFCQ4 — 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 ⚚ (@shinewid_SAM) November 18, 2024

'It Still Hurts'

'Painkillers' Indeed!

Some painkillers for your 19 November pain pic.twitter.com/FWbJzjcymH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2024

'Alexa Play Khada Hu Aaj Bhi Wahi'

alexa play 'khada hun aaj bhi wahi' pic.twitter.com/izsT7Kf9ob — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 19, 2024

Hilarious But Sad

Indian Cricket fans be like pic.twitter.com/1AIvcyevQk — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) November 19, 2024

Indian Fans on November 19

Bhai, 19th November - truly the saddest date ever. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lp7cMVL8on — Hamza Saberi 🇮🇳 (@saberi_hamza) November 19, 2024

'Indian Fans Getting Ready for 19 November'

Indian cricket fans getting ready for 19 November pic.twitter.com/MP5SyJe1p8 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 18, 2024

