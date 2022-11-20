Superstar Indian batter Virat Kohli lauded Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a brilliant hundred against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui on twitter. Now Suryakumar Yadav reacted to the praise calling Virat 'bhauu' which means brother in Marathi. The two batting stalwarts of Indian cricket, currently in the best of forms share a beautiful bonding between them.

Suryakumar Yadav Reacted to Virat Kohli's Praise

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)