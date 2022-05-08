Delhi Capitals' hopes of making it to the playoffs were dealt a massive blow as they went down to Chennai Super Kings by 91 runs on Sunday, May 8. Batting first, Chennai posted a mammoth 208/6 with Devon Conway scoring 87 runs. He was ably assisted by other batters-Ruturaj Gaikwad (41), Shivam Dube (32) and MS Dhoni (21*). Delhi Capitals' batting fell apart in the chase as they kept losing wickets with no real partnership flourishing for them. Eventually, they were bowled out for just 117 runs.

