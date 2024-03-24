West Indies legend and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has entertained his fans with his long sixes on the cricket field but nowadays he is busy doing commentary in the Indian Premier League. Also known for his dance moves, Gayle will now entertain his fans by doing Hindi commentary on Jio Cinema. However, this will not be Gayle's real voice, it will be converted to Hindi by the use of AI. Gayle was seen doing an analysis of the Mumbai Indians on Jio Cinema with the same AI Hindi voice. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya Sweats Out Ahead of Gujarat Titans Clash

Chris Gayle Does Cricket Analysis in Hindi

Class is in session! 🤩 Watch Professor Gayle in the commentary box for #IPLonJioCinema action 💥 Predict the playing XII for @mipaltan in tonight's game 👇#TATAIPL #IPL2024 #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/nCZUTWSpTp — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 24, 2024

