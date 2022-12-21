The Indian Premier League 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday, December 23 in Kochi. Captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings will be coming into the IPL 2023 auction with INR 20.45 crores in their purse. The four-time IPL champions have 7 slots to fill (5 domestic and 2 overseas).

CSK at IPL 2023 Auction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)