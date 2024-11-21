Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad met head coach Stephen Fleming in Chennai ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. CSK uploaded a picture of Gaikwad and Fleming on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. For the second time in a row, the IPL auction will be held overseas. Earlier, the IPL 2024 mini-auction was held in Dubai. CSK Retention List for IPL 2025: Check Purse Remaining and Players Retained by Chennai Super Kings Ahead of Mega Auction.

Ruturaj Gaikwad meets Stephen Fleming in Chennai

