Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a message for Ajinkya Rahane after he was named Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain ahead of IPL 2025. The star batter, who was signed by KKR at the IPL 2025 auction for a sum of Rs 1.50 crore, will lead the defending champions in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Taking to social media, the five-time IPL champions posted a message that read, "See you in purple, Ajju Bhai! But the #Yellove is forever!" Ajinkya Rahane, played for CSK in 2023 and 2024 but was not retained by the franchise heading into the auction last year. Why Ajinkya Rahane Was Preferred As KKR Captain Over Venkatesh Iyer? Three Possible Reasons For Veteran Indian Cricketer Getting Leadership Role Ahead of IPL 2025.

CSK's Message for Ajinkya Rahane After He is Named KKR Captain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)