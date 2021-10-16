Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title on Friday, October 15 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They had failed to qualify for the playoffs last season but this season, they are back with a bang and have won the title. It was a hard-fought win as they had to wait and dig deep for the first few wickets. Once the top-order stumbled, wickets fell at regular intervals and eventually, MS Dhoni's side won their fourth title.

Former KKR captain speaks:

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL! Don’t worry @KKRiders, we’re still 2 out of 3. Keep ur heads up! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 15, 2021

As simple as it gets:

'Congrats CSK and a lot to learn from KKR':

Congratulations @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL on the 4th title.🏆🏆🏆👏👏👏. #IPLFinal #cskvskkr2021 Lots to learn from this campaign of @KKRiders, great turn around. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 15, 2021

A yellow glow:

There is a yellow glow to the #IPL. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2021

The aura grows:

So another feather for @msdhoni the captain. The aura grows. Well played @ChennaiIPL the openers set it up and that’s when it had almost turned inevitable. Terrific pushback after a superb KKR start. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 15, 2021

Indeed there's nothing to say! A great win:

A cheeky one from Wasim Jaffer:

Team India so strong our mentor just won the IPL 😎 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL 👏🏼 #CSKvKKR#IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

Wow CSK!

