Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt were in top form as they struck half-centuries to help England gain control of proceedings during the IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 on Wednesday, December 6. The two batters got together at the crease when England had lost a couple of early wickets and things looked pretty grim for the visitors. But they not only consolidated but also helped their side gain momentum in the contest, hitting the bowlers to all areas in the ground. Wyatt scored her 13th T20I fifty off 34 balls while Sciver-Brunt got to her half-century off 36 deliveries. Danielle Wyatt Completes 150 T20I Appearances for England Women’s Team, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023.

Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt Score Fifties

