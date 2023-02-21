In a major blow, David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the two Test matches against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 due to injury. The Australian opener was struck twice by Mohammed Siraj while batting in the first innings in Delhi and was subsequently ruled out due to concussion, with Matthew Renshaw being named his replacement. Subsequent scans also showed that he had a hairline fracture to his elbow. He had a poor run in the three innings he batted, scoring just 26 runs.

David Warner Ruled out of IND vs AUS Tests

Another blow for the Aussies with David Warner heading home.@ARamseyCricket | #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 21, 2023

