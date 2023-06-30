Steve Smith generated a bit of controversy on Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 second Test when he came up with a catch to dismiss England's Joe Root on Thursday, June 30. The Australian, one of the very best fielders, pulled off a stunning catch at backward square after Root had mistimed a pull shot. But the England batter was not convinced with the catch and fans have later, raised doubts, with some claiming that Smith had grounded the ball while trying to get his fingers underneath it. The decision was sent to the third umpire Marais Erasmus, who looked at it from several angles and concluded it was out. While some fans lauded Smith's fielding, others were not convinced it was a clean catch and took to social media to share their thoughts. Cameron Green No Ball Video: Watch Joe Root Get a Reprieve After Australian All-Rounder Oversteps During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test.

Watch the Catch Here from 12:47 onwards :

'Clean Catch?'

'No Way'

Steve Smith renowned for his honesty... no way was that catch clean #Ashes — Kevin Gittins (@kevin_gittins) June 29, 2023

'What a Catch'

What a catch by Steve Smith. He is one of the best fielders in the world - Incredible, Smith! pic.twitter.com/yKK1Brpfet — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 29, 2023

'Grounding the Ball'

Just Steve Smith casually grounding the ball across the ground and claiming the catch. #Ashes2023 #cryonthetele pic.twitter.com/pNVepw25aQ — Jack Davies (@JackDavies27) June 29, 2023

'Brilliant Catch'

A brilliant catch by Steve Smith (🇦🇺) to dismiss Joe Root (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿).#Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/6FG5GFpcXT — Vicky Singh (@VickyxCricket) June 29, 2023

Thoughts?

Thoughts please? That Steve Smith catch to dismiss Joe Root. The ball definitely made contact with the ground during the catch - 3rd Ump saying “fingers under the ball” but he lost control afterwards, completing the catch in his arms. Surely that is not out? — WALKING WOUNDED (@syrup01) June 29, 2023

'Can't Get My Head Around'

Still can’t get my head round that Steve Smith “catch” — LJTheChef_LFC (@LootPackLFC) June 29, 2023

