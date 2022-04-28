Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and his side will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 28. Chetan Sakariya would make an appearance for Delhi for the first time and they would have Mitchell Marsh back. KKR have three changes with Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch and Harshit Rana come into the squad in place of Sam Billings, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

