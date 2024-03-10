Delhi Capitals try to make their way out of the defeat in the last match as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024 clash. How the pitch at the venue has played out in the last few games, DC-W has won the toss and opted to bat first. They have made only one change as Marizanne Kapp comes in place of Annabel Sutherland. Meanwhile, RCB-W has made three changes with Shreyanka Patil and Disha Kasat coming in and Maharashtra cricketer Shraddha Pokharkar handed debut. WPL 2024 Match Referee Cross Examines Harmanpreet Kaur's Bat Following Her Match-Winning Knock in MI-W vs GG-W Match (Watch Video).

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

