Since July 07, a flurry of cricketers have visited the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club to witness some exciting Tennis action in the Wimbledon 2025. From Virat Kohli, Joe Root, James Anderson to Rishabh Pant, the lineup of guests was star-studded. On July 08, it continued as former Team India coach and currently presenter, Ravi Shastri gave a visit to the Wimbledon as well. He shared a post with the caption 'Great to be back at the Home of Tennis'. Cricketer Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya were also spotted at the venue. Rishabh Pant Opens Up On His Experience of Visiting Wimbledon 2025, Star Indian Reveals Names Of His Favourite Players As He Enjoys Break Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Deepak Chahar With His Wife Jaya, Former Team India Coach Ravi Shastri Attend Wimbledon 2025

Great to be back at the Home of Tennis! 🎾 @Wimbledon never disappoints, class, tradition, royalty in abundance. The Spanish Bull vs the local lad later today... should be an absolute ripper! 🔥 #Wimbledon #Tennis pic.twitter.com/RGpcNbdGGr — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 8, 2025

