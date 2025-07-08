Rishabh Pant recently visited the Wimbledon 2025 during the three-day break between the second Test at Edgbaston and the third Test match at Lord's. He was present in the gallery of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club witnessing some exciting Tennis action. He was later asked how his experience was in the Wimbledon. He revealed it was 'just amazing'. Pant admitted it was his first time here. When asked about his faovurite player, he said earlier it was Roger Federer. Now it is Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Rishabh Pant Attends Wimbledon 2025 in London; Star India Wicket-Keeper Batter Raises His Style Quotient In Suit (See Pics).

Rishabh Pant Opens Up On His Experience of Visiting Wimbledon 2025

MR BOX OFFICE RISHABH PANT INTERVIEW AT THE WIMBLEDON. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VtwFUDC1MH — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)