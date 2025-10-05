Deepti Sharma completed 250 fours in Women's ODI cricket during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. During the high-voltage match, Deepti scored 25 runs off 33 deliveries, with the help of one four. Deepti made her WODI debut against the South Africa women's national cricket team in November 2014. Since then, she has played 113 matches for Women in Blue and scored 2577 runs, including 16 half-centuries and one century. With the ball, Deepti has scalped 143 wickets at 4.3 economy. Insects Interrupt Play in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match in Colombo, Game Halted for Pest Control as Players Leave the Field (Watch Video).

Deepti Sharma Completes 250 Fours in Women's ODI Cricket

