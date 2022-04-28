Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a nervy four-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 28. Chasing 147 to win, Delhi Capitals' innings had periods where they stuttered by crucial knocks from David Warner (42) Lalit Yadav (22), Axar Patel (24) and Rovman Powell (33*) ensured they got over the line. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav starred with four wickets against his former side to dent them badly.

