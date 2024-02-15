Fans called out a 'X' user on Thursday, after the user wished 'death' for Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 at Rajkot. After a bouncer from Mark Wood hit Rohit Sharma on the helmet, the user shared a post in which he mentioned that he wished there was no protection of helmet and Rohit Sharma would join Phil Hughes. He added that it is a chance missed and better luck next time. When the post went viral on social media, he further added that Hughes, who died while after getting hit with a bouncer, went to heaven, while Rohit will not get a place even in hell. Astounded by the words used by the user, fans called the user out and slammed him on social media. Rohit Sharma Completes His 11th Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Five-Day 2024 Clash.

'How Can Someone Be So Bad'

How can someone be so bad https://t.co/kHI1AAVSMh — Jack Roy (@highonidli) February 15, 2024

'Disgusting'

Disgusting this person is Indian @Cyberdost please check his words 😡 https://t.co/6QJIOJEy8z — Chhaya (@Chhaya2610) February 15, 2024

'I Am Sure He Will Give You A Deserved Place'

God decided who goes where dude... And i am sure he will give you a deserved place... Hope god shows little mercy on you... https://t.co/d9dTcLStZg — Anjitha (@anjithaanji71) February 15, 2024

'What A Disgrace'

What a disgrace you are in the name of a 'Kohli fan'. Himmat hai toh asli naam aur address bata....scumbag! https://t.co/bC78abMNgH — Pratham K Sharma (@Pratham_KS) February 15, 2024

Fans Called Out the User

Report and block this creature https://t.co/iIErHI6VF0 — iamhuman25 (@iamhuman2556120) February 15, 2024

Cheap

This types of manner is so cheap. This types of tweet prove from where u come. Troll him,criticize him if don't like him but wish for death is too mean.This types of mentality is injurious for society & earth.If anyone wish same about your parents then what will be your feeling? https://t.co/sco25bEEjV — Habib•হাবিব (@Habibhmm) February 15, 2024

