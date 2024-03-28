Aakash Chopra hit out at a user on 'X', formerly Twitter, for spreading his fake quote on him criticising Hardik Pandya's captaincy in IPL 2024. Pandya has been under fire after his Mumbai Indians' captaincy career did not get off to a good start, losing two out of two matches played so far. The 'X' user, ' Rushii', wrote a post that quoted Chopra, saying, "Hardik Pandya has really done very bad captaincy. Hardik should either give up the captaincy himself or Mumbai Indians should remove him." The former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator quoted that post and wrote, "Kuch bhi? Anything for engagement?? Don’t spread lies, brother. Statement wrong. My name’s spelling wrong. What’s wrong with you?" Rohit Sharma MI Captain? Star Batsman Spotted Settling Fields For Hardik Pandya During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Aakash Chopra Calls Out 'X' User for Fake Quoting Him

Kuch bhi? Anything for engagement?? Don’t spread lies, brother. 🙏🏽 Statement wrong. My name’s spelling wrong. What’s wrong with you? 🤪😂 https://t.co/eg2YWimGB2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 27, 2024

