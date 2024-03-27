In the first match of Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans, captain Hardik Pandya was spotted animated while setting fields and was also seen guiding Rohit Sharma, who was the former captain to different field positions. After MI faces a dual storm from the destructive knocks of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, fans spotted Rohit Sharma taking over captaincy from Hardik Pandya and directing him to a new field position. Fans loved to see their favourite star back animated and taking control and made the video viral on social media. ‘Tell the World Travis Head Is Back’: Netizens Go Berserk Over Australian Star’s Aggressive Half Century During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match.

Rohit Sharma Spotted Settling Fields For Hardik Pandya

Rohit setting the field🥹 pic.twitter.com/P4uqfYdI5f — 𝐈 𝐃 𝐅 𝐂 (@45_IDFC) March 27, 2024

