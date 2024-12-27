Ricky Ponting and Sunil Gavaskar shared their thoughts on Virat Kohli being fined 20% of his match fee for engaging in a physical altercation with Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. Virat Kohli barged into the debutant and the two players engaged in a heated conversation, subsequently. Reacting to Virat Kohli's penalty by the ICC after he was found to have Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was 'like a slap of the wrist'. Ricky Ponting, who had earlier stated that it was Virat Kohli who instigated the whole thing, shared that the fine was not harsh enough. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting React to Virat Kohli Being Fined 20% Of Match Fee

🗣️ "It's a slap on the wrist" - Sunil Gavaskar 🗣️ "I personally don't think that the fine was harsh enough" - Ricky Ponting A discussion on Virat Kohli's penalty for making contact with Sam Konstas #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kMyQSDB1Af — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

