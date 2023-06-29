The England and Australia team cricketers can be spotted playing with printed logos and sponsor names in the colour red during the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It is to support the campaign of former England captain Andrew Strauss and eventually help his charity support thousands more families as they deal with the impact of a terminal cancer diagnosis. Strauss set up the Ruth Strauss Foundation in memory of his late wife, who died in 2018 from a non-smoking lung cancer. Steve Smith Scores His 32nd Test Century, Achieves Feat During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Match.

England and Australian Cricketers Supporting Ruth Strauss Foundation

A moving, unforgettable moment ❤️ @HomeOfCricket is #RedForRuth Please donate to help families facing grief ➡️ https://t.co/aOjBRS6tBhpic.twitter.com/r2tJLktpuJ — Ruth Strauss Foundation (@RuthStraussFdn) June 29, 2023

