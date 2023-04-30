Indian Premier League, after 15 years of running, is set to stage it's 1000th match with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals facing each other in a IPL 2023 clash. Coincidentally, MI are the most successful team of IPL, while RR are the winners of the first edition. In such nostalgic moment, Sachin Tendulkar reacts on this achievement of BCCI and congratulates them calling it 'Fabulous'. Which is IPL’s 1000th Match? Is it MI vs RR or CSK vs MI? Know Date and Time.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates BCCI

🗣️🗣️ 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝘾𝘾𝙄 👏👏 Iconic words to celebrate an iconic moment! Hear what the legendary @sachin_rt has to say on the occasion of 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th IPL match 👌🏻👌🏻 #IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/wi3mpRa2mJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

