The Indian Premier League, one of the most popular T20 competitions across the globe, is set to achieve a momentous feat on Sunday, April 30. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns in what would be the 1000th match of the tournament, which started 15 years ago. The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals is IPL's 1000th match and it will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on April 30 at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Ever since the inception of the IPL in 2008, it has been a great journey as the league has provided not just top-class sports entertainment but also turned out to be a platform for young cricketers to make a mark and come in the reckoning for their respective national teams. However, there has been confusion in this regard, with many reports claiming that the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on May 6 is the 1000th game of the tournament. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals--IPL's 1000th Match

A total of 958 matches have been played in the Indian Premier League prior to the start of the 16th edition of the tournament, which started on March 31. Having said that, match 42 (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, in this case) was going to be one where the tournament achieves the 1000th match mark. However, the confusion seems to have begun with the fact that the seven games, which did not have a result, perhaps might have been overlooked. But they have been registered as matches in the tournament and hence, it is not the CSK vs MI contest (Match 49) but the MI vs RR clash (Match 42), which is the historic 1000th match of the tournament.

It has also been reported that the BCCI would have a celebration to mark the historic event. According to the Times of India, a BCCI official was quoted saying, “Many have overlooked the fact that there are 7 matches in the IPL that have no result, however, they have been counted as matches. This means these 7 encounters and the CSK v MI encounter will be the 49th match of the IPL 2023.”

