A group of fans were spotted throwing slippers, bottles and buckets at a wall, which projected Hardik Pandya's interview after Mumbai Indians' loss to Gujarat Titans in their first match of IPL 2024. Pandya's reign as Mumbai Indians captain did not get off to a good start, with his former side, Gujarat Titans, outplaying the five-time winners by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. In a video which has gone viral, some fans were seen hurling several kinds of objects at the wall where Pandya's interview was being projected. Mumbai Indians have lost both their matches in IPL 2024 so far. Rohit Sharma MI Captain? Star Batsman Spotted Settling Fields For Hardik Pandya During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Fans Throw Slippers, Other Objects at Wall Showing Hardik Pandya's Interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meena Ajay (@ajaykumarjha0458)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)