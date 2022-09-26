Fans in Thiruvananathapuram cheered loudly after Suryakumar Yadav flashed his mobile phone at them, which showed a picture of Sanju Samson. Samson is a local hero in Trivandrum and the crowd that had gathered near the Team India bus, roared loudly after Yadav showed them a picture of the wicketkeeper batter.

Fans Cheer After Suryakumar Yadav Shows Sanju Samson's Picture:

